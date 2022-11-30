The mayor and aldermen leading Amsterdam's city council want to implement several measures to limit the growth of tourism, and to combat the nuisance it brings to the capital. In order to keep the city livable, the political leaders want to put an end to disruptive bachelor parties, organized pub crawls, limit the number of river cruises, and to force the early nightly closure of bars, cafes, restaurants, and the windows where sex workers operate in the Red Light District.

The mayor and aldermen are also in favor of a ban on smoking cannabis in certain parts of the city center. There will also be an active marketing campaign to discourage foreign visitors who want to blow off steam in Amsterdam which could launch early next year. The package of measures will be presented to the full city council in December.

"If we love the city, we must take action now. A great deal has been done in recent years, but we must do even more in the coming years," said Alderman Sofyan Mbarki, who is in charge of issues related to economic affairs and policy in the inner city. "In recent months I have spoken with many different parties: residents, entrepreneurs, experts and interest groups. These conversations clearly showed that everyone is passionate about the city, and that intervention is needed to combat the nuisance and crowds."

In order to tackle the nuisance in the Red Light District, the political leadership wants to tighten up the opening hours of hospitality businesses and window-bases ex work on weekend nights. This would be accomplished at the request of the residents in the area.

Hospitality businesses would be ordered to close by 2 a.m., with the last customers allowed inside by 1 a.m. The sex workers' spaces would be required to close no later than 3 a.m.