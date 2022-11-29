Thick fog is reducing visibility to 200 meters in many places in the Netherlands on Tuesday morning. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for eight provinces. The weather conditions will cause a hectic morning rush hour, the ANWB expects. Evening rush hour will likely start earlier and be shorter due to Oranje playing Qatar in the World Cup this afternoon.

The KNMI’s code yellow fog warning applies to all provinces except Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, Limburg, and the Wadden Islands. “Chance of dangerous driving conditions,” the KNMI warned. Drive slowly, keep a safe following distance, and turn on your lights. The fog should dissipate in most places by around 10:00 a.m.

Travelers’ organization ANWB warned that the fog would affect morning rush hour. By 7:15 a.m., the organization already reported 48 traffic jams spanning 234 kilometers of Dutch roads.

Rus hour this afternoon will likely start earlier as people rush to get home to watch Oranje play Qatar in the FIFA World Cup at 4:00 p.m., the ANWB said.