Metallica is set to perform two concerts during one week in April next year. The band will perform different set lists on each night, and with different opening acts.

The concerts will be part of the M72 World Tour in support of their new studio album, 72 Seasons. The album will be released on 14 April. The 23-city tour will then kick off in Amsterdam about two weeks later. about two weeks before the Amsterdam performances.

Their first show will happen on 27 April, with Architects and Mammoth WVH slated to open. The second show takes place on Saturday, 29 April. On that evening, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will take the stage to kick things off. Both shows will start at 8 p.m. at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Potential attendees can register through 4 p.m. on Wednesday try to get in on the Mojo Concerts' presale event. The presale will run for nearly a full day starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. The remaining tickets will then be sold to the general public starting at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Initially, only two-day passes will be sold starting at 157 euros. Any tickets that are left will be sold as single-day tickets from 20 January.

For every ticket sold, Metallica will donate three euros to its All Within My Hands foundation. The organization provides grants to vocational and technical education programs in the United States, and contributes millions to disaster relief efforts and fighting food scarcity worldwide.