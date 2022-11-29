Dutch Sports Minister Conny Helder took her Seat in the stands of Tuesday’s Word Cup match wearing a OneLove lapel pin. The final group stage match of the Dutch men’s national football team is against host nation Qatar.

”I fully support the idea of ​​the OneLove campaign," she said. "OneLove stands for equality and connection.”

She continued to say, “The colors in the heart represent being proud of who you are, of your origin, colour, identity or orientation. And for mutual understanding. Because despite differences, we play together on the same field and we look at same game."

As previously announced, representatives of the Dutch football association also wore the lapel pin in the stands.

The OneLove campaign led to the creation of a captain’s armband two years ago to promote inclusivity in football following an incident involving racist taunts during an Eredivisie match. Shortly before the tournament began, FIFA decided to ban the armbands while under pressure from Qatar officials.