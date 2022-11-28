Amsterdam is investing in constructing “tree bunkers” - underground structures to store water for trees in heavily built-up areas where it was previously impossible to grow tall trees. One such bunker is currently being built at the Oosterdokskade, where a new office building was recently completed, NH Nieuws reports.

“We are now on the roof of the parking garage, which is now being made leak-tight,” tree expert Hans Kaljee explained to the broadcaster from the Oosterdokskade. “We put crates on top, and they are filled with water during wet periods. With these so-called tampons, we ensure that the water soaks up and benefits the trees.”

The bunkers are filled with soil specially prepared to help trees thrive and then capped with special pavers that allow water to pass through. The system can also store excess water in the winter and autumn to use in the drier periods of the year.

“Eighteen bunkers will be placed here, and then it will be wonderful to relax under those trees during the heat,” Kaljee said. “So it’s actually to make and keep the city more pleasant.”

Tree bunkers already exist at the Beursplean and the Amstel station, among others.