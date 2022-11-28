The price of drinking water will rise sharply in 2023. All drinking water companies are increasing their rates because they are faced with sharply increased energy, materials, and raw materials costs. In addition, they have to make significant investments to guarantee the availability of tap water in the future, according to the companies. The cost increase varies from about 20 euros to around 50 euros per year for an average household, depending on the company that provides their water.

The price for drinking water consists of the cost per liter of water, the standing charge, and the Tap Water Tax, an environmental tax imposed by the central government. According to the drinking water company Vitens, the largest water supplier in the Netherlands, an average household of four people uses about 163 cubic meters of water per year. At Vitens, the costs will rise by approximately 20 euros per 100 cubic meters of water next year. One cubic meter of water (1,000 liters) will cost 85 cents instead of 72 cents this year.

At drinking water company PWN in Noord-Holland, the average consumer will pay about 48 euros more per year. An “exceptional increase,” PWN said. “We are doing what we can to reduce costs because we are not out for profit.” But PWN, like the other countries, has to invest a lot in water for the future.

“The population is growing. Many houses will be built in the coming years, all of which must have a water connection. We must work more sustainably. Underground pipes must be replaced. And the climate is changing. The dry summers have made it unequivocally clear how urgent investments are,” said Oasen, which supplies water in Zuid-Holland.

Drinking water company WMD Drenthe will invest 36 million euros in the coming years, including in searching for new water sources. The rate in Drenthe is rising by an average of 2 euros per month.

Dunea, which also supplies water in Zuid-Holland, pointed out that drinking water in the Netherlands is still relatively cheap. “At the same time, we realize that this rate increase for our customers comes on top of the price increases of energy and groceries, among other things.”

The drinking water suppliers point out to customers that they can influence their rate to some extent by being economical with their water. There have been calls for the more conscious use of water for some time. “Drinking water is not expensive, but it is valuable,” said Oasen.