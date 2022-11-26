A 40-year-old man was found shot on the street in the Pendrecht neighborhood on the south side of Rotterdam early Saturday morning. No arrests were made in the case, and it was not yet clear how or when the man was shot.

Bystanders found the victim on the street just before 2 a.m., and called emergency services believing his wound was the result of a stabbing. That call sent first responders racing to the area. When they arrived, they found the Rotterdam man in front of a cafe on Baarlandhof with a gunshot wound.

”His injury was serious but not life-threatening,” police said in a statement. He was given first aid by officers, and paramedics quickly arrived. “He was taken to a hospital.” According to emergency services records, a trauma team was also sent to the scene in a helicopter.

An investigation was immediately launched, and a forensics team collected trace evidence. Police said later in the day that they were trying to figure out what exactly happened, and where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information about the incident, and photos or video from the area should contact investigators, police said.