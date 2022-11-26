The mayor of Amersfoort ordered the closure of a home after an illegal brothel was found operating in the location on Wednesday. When the building was raided earlier this week, police found two sex workers present, but the owner of the home was nowhere to be found.

The property is located on the Ringweg Randenbroek in the city's Randenbroek district. "A building where illegal prostitution or sexual exploitation takes place can be recognized by many visitors who only stay in the house for a short time. There were also such signals at this address," read a statement released by the municipality of Amersfoort. Officers received an anonymous tip about the location, sparking the investigation.

When police arrived at the scene with an additional community service team, they discovered that the home is rarely inhabited by a resident and primarily serves as a facility for sex work. No arrests were made at the time of the raid, police said.

The two sex workers who were in the illegal brothel were brought to a nonprofit group called De Tussenvoorziening. "The organization offers confidential support and assistance to current and former sex workers, and victims of human trafficking," the city said.

Mayor Lucas Bolsius ordered the property closed for an unspecified period of time on the same day the police raid took place, the city said on Friday.