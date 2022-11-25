Prime Minister Mark Rutte believes that when apologies are made for the Dutch history of slavery, it is not something which should be handled by the king. The monarch is a "symbol of the unity of the country," Rutte argues. "You don't want to draw them into the political debate."

Rutte does not think it fits the role of the king to get involved in a subject "that is not completely devoid of controversy." On Friday, the research firm I&O Research reported that the group in favor of apologies for the history of slavery has grown, but is still a minority.

Earlier Friday, after reports from the NOS, sources confirmed that eight members of the Cabinet will give speeches in various places on 19 December when they will apologize. Rutte did not want to confirm or deny any details, and only said that "something" will happen on that date. If apologies are indeed offered, then he wants to do so himself as prime minister on behalf of the government. The king is part of the government.

Rutte is expected speak in the Netherlands, Legal Protection Minister Franc Weerwind in Suriname and Kingdom Relations State Secretary State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen will be in Curaçao. Additionally, Cabinet members will travel to Aruba, Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius, Saba, and Sint Maarten.

Various experts in the field of discrimination and the Dutch slavery history have expressed their opinion that apologies should come from the king, since he is head of state. This is the position of the National Institute of Dutch Slavery History and Legacy (NiNsee), and Rabin Baldewsingh, the National Coordinator against Discrimination and Racism. Their opinion is shared by others, as well.