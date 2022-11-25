During an investigating into illegal fireworks and explosives in Amsterdam, police found a bulletproof vest, an AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun, and a police uniform. Four men and one woman were taken into custody in the case, which spread from Amsterdam to Maarssen and Utrecht.

The investigation started based on a tip about a home in Amsterdam, which led to a raid by the national division of the police. This reportedly happened on the Bijlmerplein in Amsterdam-Zuidoost on Friday. A specialist team was brought in to carefully dispose of the explosives found in the residential area.

Authorities then continued following leads, bringing them to a house in Maarssen and several barns in Utrecht. "In Utrecht, police found the firearms, ammunition, and police uniform, as well as a large amount of packaged, heavy fireworks," police claimed.

During the course of the day, one of the five people detained was released after questioning. Three men and a woman were still being held. Police said they reside in Amsterdam, Maarssen and Utrecht.

The case was still under investigation by early Friday afternoon, police said.