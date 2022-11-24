The police arrested a university student on Thursday for throwing eggs at Paul Ducheine, a brigadier general and military lawyer. The incident happened at the University of Amsterdam (UvA), a spokesperson for the university confirmed following a report published in De Telegraaf.

Ducheine, who is also professor by special appointment of Law of Military Cyber Operations at the UvA, was addressing a group of students at a lunch meeting organized to help law students prepare for their career. A University of Amsterdam student walked into the lunchroom and threw eggs at Ducheine.

"Security came in, and eventually the police arrived and the man was arrested," the spokesperson said. Later that evening, it was still unknown why the student threw eggs at the Army brigadier general. Ducheine was wearing his uniform at the time.

The student kept silent while throwing the eggs. "He didn't say or shout anything," the spokesperson said. The university would not comment about any additional security measures.

Ducheine told De Telegraaf that he will file a report with the police. "If I don't do that, nothing can be done about it. And let me be clear. This behavior is really not acceptable."