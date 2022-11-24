“Tieteman” Harry Goudsblom clashed with the Qatari police around the Netherlands vs. Senegal World Cup match on Monday over his OneLove armbands and his trademark big fake boobs. The police wanted to take his armbands off him and told him to take off his boobs, he said to AD.

Goudsblom is one of the 50 Oranje supporters whose trip to the World Cup got sponsored by Qatar in return for positive social media posts and reporting any negative posts they encounter. He was also one of the supporters who stormed off the talk show Jinek when they didn’t like the criticism of their decision to work with Qatar.

“Tieteman,” which translates to “boobs man,” attended Oranje’s first match at the Al Thumama stadium on Monday, wearing his fake breasts and OneLove armbands. Initially, he had no problems. “Not with cops, not with security. Everyone even wanted to take selfies with me. Everything went well.”

But during the match, he noticed a guard talking to a cop and pointing at him. “But that officer made a gesture of ‘let it go.’ Still, I later saw two cops with an iPad go to another fan who was wearing a OneLove band. I was then able to quickly hide my bands under my sleeves.”

After the match, Goudsblom continued to party in the outside area. “Then suddenly, an overzealous cop came and started to be difficult. I had to take off my OneLove captain’s armbands and hand them in. I didn’t want the latter. Then I had to leave the stadium grounds, accompanied by 20 officers. And on the way, I also had to take off my boobs.”

Goudsblom said he informed the Dutch football association KNVB about what happened. “Because I want to know where I stand, whether I can be myself again on Friday at the next game.”