Groningen is the healthiest of the 20 largest cities in the Netherlands, Arcadis said in its Healthy Cities Index for 2022. Rotterdam is at the bottom of the list. Dutch cities have become “healthier” over the past two years, but climate change and the housing crisis threaten their progress.

Arcadis assessed 25 Dutch cities’ health based on various criteria in five categories, including green areas, bicycle friendliness, air quality, residents’ sense of security and well-being, and access to facilities.

Like two years ago, Groningen is at the top of the list for healthy cities. Emmen, Apeldoorn, Nijmegen, and Maastricht make up the top 5. The Netherlands' four largest cities are all lower on the list. Utrecht scored the best among the big four, ranking in 14th place. The Hague ranked 16th, Amsterdam 18th, and Rotterdam 20th.

While all four large cities scored well for healthy mobility, they did poorly in the other four categories. Utrecht and Amsterdam made it into the top ten for healthy built-up areas. But none of the big four reached the top ten in healthy outside areas, healthy environments, or healthy societies.

According to the researchers, all Dutch cities have made progress in becoming healthier since the first such index was published in 2020. But they still face significant challenges, especially given the increasing effects of climate change and the ongoing housing shortage, which often seem to require opposite approaches. The big cities also struggle with poor air quality, especially in densely built-up areas.

“Dutch cities are faced with an enormous task. They must become greener, but at the same time also densify, provide more homes,” the researchers said, according to AD. Increasing heat demands more green spaces, but the housing shortage requires more buildings.