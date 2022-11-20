An 18-year-old attending a music festival in Haaren died on Saturday evening after falling ill. Police said the woman became unwell at the event site at about 8 p.m.

The medical team at the Rebellion event, and other emergency services workers attempted to revive her, but she died at the scene, police said. An investigation into the incident will examine any criminality.

”Uniformed officers spoke to a number of her friends last night,” police said on Sunday. “The police are taking into account that the death of the 18-year-old woman is related to drug use. However further investigations are being conducted by the detectives.”

Emergency services records show a trauma team was sent to Kreitweg by helicopter at about 7:45 p.m. Her body was transferred to a mortuary in Tilburg, where an autopsy was performed by a forensic doctor.

It happened during Rebellion, a sold out event organized on the Kreitweg festival site between Tilburg and Den Bosch. The organizers said the woman’s death cast a dark shadow on an otherwise positive day.

“We sympathize with family, friends, and other relatives, and with them a lot of strength,” they wrote on Facebook.