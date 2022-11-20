Max Verstappen finished the F1 season by winning his 15th race of the season on Sunday at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. The 25-year-old leaves behind a new world record this season for most wins in a single season in F1 history.

Verstappen started the race in pole position with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez starting behind him in second. This was the longest season in F1 history, as it was 246 days ago that the season began in Bahrain.

The main focus was on second place as Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc was both level on 290 points. After not letting Perez pass him last week, Red Bull said that Verstappen has promised to do his best to help Perez win second place this week.

Many drivers had problems with their cars, and Verstappen was no different. “The front right is f****d,” he told the Red Bull team after 20 laps. Despite this, Verstappen was never in any danger of losing his top spot throughout the race, only losing it short when going into the pits.

Teammate Sergio Pérez finished in the third position behind Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who took second in the race and the season by one point.

"Was a good race, all about tyre management. Incredible to win again here and 15th win of the season - unbelievable. It's been really enjoyable to achieve something like this this year, I know it will be hard to replicate but it is good motivation to try and do the same next year," Verstappen told Jensen Button after the race.

Verstappen will be back defending his title for Red Bull in March. The F1 season will start on the 5th of March and conclude on the 26th of November 2023.