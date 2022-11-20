A 27-year-old man suspected of a violent crime was wounded on Sunday morning after police officers in Amsterdam shot at him. The incident happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Waterkeringweg in Amsterdam-West.

Police said the man was struck in the side. He remained conscious, and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. No further details were released about his condition or his city of residence. At least three ambulances and a trauma team were dispatched to the area.

Shortly before the incident, police said the man was seen riding on a scooter with a license plate that was obstructed. “The injured man is suspected kicking someone off his scooter on Admiraal de Ruijterweg moments before, and making a death threat,” police stated.

In a brief statement released about the incident, police did not say what led them to use force against the man. He was placed into custody, and police found the cartridge holder for a firearm when they searched him and the vehicle. He was also found to be in possession of “very heavy fireworks,” which were seized. Police said the suspect is someone “known to the police and the justice system.”

The Rijksrecherche will investigate the use of force by the police in this case. The independent inspectorate handles investigations into incidents involving Dutch government offices.