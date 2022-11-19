November 19 marks the first official frost during the daytime this fall. According to Weer.nl, the temperature dropped to -0.1 degrees Celsius at the weather station in De Bilt, Utrecht, on Saturday morning. The centrally-located municipality is home to the country’s national meteorological institute, KNMI, and is considered representative of the average in the country.

In general, the first day of frost in De Bilt falls on November 2. That means this year’s first autumn frost was over two weeks late late this year.

The last time it froze in De Bilt was on April 3 where the temperature dropped to -4 degrees. Since then, it has not dipped below freezing "at nose height," according to Weer.nl.

However, the ground temperature has regularly at the main station has regularly dipped below freezing this fall. The first nighttime frost actually came on September 29, arriving earlier than the average date of October 17.

Snowfall on Sunday evening may turn some regions a bit white, reports Weeronline. This is especially likely in the provinces of Friesland, Drenthe and Overijssel. Snow is likely to fall in very limited quantities, but a white powdered landscape is possible.

According to the weather website, the forecast is uncertain, "which means that the area with possible snowfall can shift a bit further north or south.”