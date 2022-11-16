Artificial reefs made of dead pear trees installed in the Wadden Sea are doing very well unexpectedly quickly. According to the Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ), they have become “biodiversity hotspots” in a very short time.

The reefs were only installed in June, located in the Wadden Sea between Texel and Vlieland. And they are already “bursting with life,” according to the researchers. Because things are going so well, they are now investigating whether installing tree reefs could also be an option for restoring the underwater nature in the North Sea.

Natuurmonumenten, NIOZ, and the University of Groningen are working together on the Wadden mosaic project. The project’s goal is to better understand the underwater nature of the Wadden Sea and possibly develop measures for recovery. Dead trees are proving to be ideal as a breeding ground for marine life.

Mussels, barnacles, sea anemones, bryozoans, and sea squirts have all made their homes in the reefs built of dead pear trees. An average of five times as many fish swim around the reefs, eating the animals on the wood. According to the scientists, the gobies, eels, and whiting are also larger than elsewhere in the sea. The reefs also attract more seals.