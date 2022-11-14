Alfred Schreuder is under increasing pressure as Ajax manager as his side finished an abysmal week by drawing at FC Emmen on Saturday. The reigning champions had already lost to PSV and drew to Vitesse at home in the last week.

Ajax was entirely in control at halftime. After going behind to an early goal by Jeroen Veldmate, The Amsterdammers had a two-goal lead after goals from Kenneth Taylor (X2) and Steven Bergwijn. But Emmen recovered the deficit through goals from ex-Ajax striker Richairo Zivkovic and a late equalizer by Mohamed Bouchouari.

"The second half was a disgrace, unacceptable. All of us did that badly", Schreuder told ESPN. The 50-year-old from Barneveld told reporters that he still expects to be Ajax's manager in January.

SC Heerenveen won the Friesland derby on Sunday against rivals Cambuur Leeuwarden. Cambuur took the lead after only ten minutes through Jamie Jacobs, after which the match was shortly stopped due to Cambuur fans throwing fireworks on the pitch. But Heerenveen turned it around with goals from Amin Sarr and Anas Tahiri. Heerenveen is now 8th, with Cambuur second from the bottom.

Fortuna Sittard got back to winning ways with their first win in six matches as they beat FC Groningen away in a dramatic fixture. Ricardo Pepi gave Groningen the lead at halftime before an extraordinary last twenty minutes produced four goals. Paul Gladon scored twice to provide Fortuna with the lead before Florian Kruger equalized in the first minute of added time. Groningen fans thought they had snatched a draw before Tijjani Noslin scored in the 95th minute to give Fortuna a dramatic victory. Frank Wormuth is another manager under pressure from supporters as his position as Groningen's manager is under threat.