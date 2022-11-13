The Consumentenbond is taking KLM to court to demand that the Dutch airline refund passengers for canceled KLM flights booked through the bankrupt travel agency D-Reizen. According to the consumer’s association, KLM is liable for the about 800 euros per person in damages.

KLM argues that it is not liable for the refunds as it already paid refunds to D-Reizen months before its bankruptcy. But the travel agency never transferred those refunds to the travelers before it went bankrupt.

According to the Consumentenbond, passengers are still entitled to a refund from the airline as stated in the European rules.

“This lawsuit did not come out of the blue,” said Consumentenbond director Sandra Molenaar. “We spoke with KLM at the beginning of this year without result. Then we asked Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management) to intervene. He confirmed that the airline remains responsible for consumers receiving their refunds and promised to bring this to the attention of KLM,”

Molenaar said that the European Commission, several judges, and the transport inspectorate also ruled that the consumers are still entitled to a refund. “But still, KLM is not getting over the bridge. Apparently, KLM believes it is above the law and does not have to worry about it anymore. That’s shocking. And that is why we are now going to court on behalf of a consumer. If the court rules in our favor, other victims can also win.”