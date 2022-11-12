A Russian fertilizer cargo that has been detained for months in the port of Rotterdam because of sanctions against the country can still be shipped to Malawi. The cargo is from a Russian person who is sanctioned. However, since the United Nations will ensure that this Russian will not make any money himself, the fertilizer can still be delivered.

In principle, fertilizer and grain do not fall under the international sanctions imposed on Russia because of the war with Ukraine. However, because the 20,000 tons of fertilizer are in the possession of a Russian who is on a sanctions list, they have been withheld anyway.

The United Nations has arranged for the cargo to be transported to Malawi under the flag of the World Food Program. According to a spokesman, the cargo can leave the port "now that we know for sure that Russia is not earning anything from it."

The European Union has imposed a series of sanctions since Russia launched a war against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Among those affected are people close to President Vladimir Putin, as their assets have been frozen and they are not allowed to enter or leave the EU. Trade in certain products, such as expensive cars and computer chips, is also banned.