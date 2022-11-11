The Netherlands is no longer opposed to the European Commission's proposal to make Bosnia-Herzegovina a candidate for EU membership. Although the Dutch Cabinet believes the country has not implemented enough reforms to take that step, the Netherlands will not stand alone in opposition to their candidacy.

Reforms in areas such as the judiciary and corruption are progressing too slowly, according to the Cabinet. But, there are also arguments in favor of candidate membership, wrote Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra in a letter to the Tweede Kamer. "The Commission's recommendation is clearly motivated by geopolitical challenges, in particular the Russian aggression against Ukraine," said the minister, adding that he understands their reasoning.

At a June summit, EU leaders expressed their willingness to accelerate the accession process for six Western Balkan countries. Ukraine and Moldova were then granted the coveted candidate status. Last month, the European Commission decided that Bosnia should become a candidate for membership, even though it does not yet meet all of the requirements.

But the war in Ukraine has drastically changed international relations. "A wind of change is blowing through Europe again and we need to seize this momentum," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in October. "The Western Balkans are part of our family."

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in the Tweede Kamer last month that Bosnia has made little progress towards becoming a candidate member. "At the same time, the question is again whether you should be the only one to stop it if everyone in Europe except the Netherlands says that we should make them candidate members." Rutte also said that there are still doubts about the granting of candidate status. "But I think there's also a political dynamic that you may need to consider as well."

The government also has no objection to visa-free travel for Kosovo to the European Union, wrote Hoekstra. Kosovo has been complying with visa liberalization requirements since 2018, but EU leaders have still not come to agreement on the issue. That seems to now be happening. Kosovo has been independent since 2008, but this is not yet recognized by all EU Member States.

Relations in the country have been tense for some time because of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who maintains close ties with Russia. He advocates the secession of the Republika Srpska from the rest of the country.