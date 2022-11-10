Authorities arrested four members of the Dutch armed forces who were accused of possessing hard drugs. The arrests were made by the Marechaussee on Thursday, the military branch announced.

The investigation into the men was launched earlier this year. Two of the soldiers were arrested in their home in the Netherlands on Thursday morning. Another person was taken into custody, while the fourth was captured in Sint Maarten. More arrests are possible, the Marechaussee said.

Authorities did not say if the criminal offenses were related to personal time, or while the soldiers were on duty. The Marechaussee also did not specify the drugs involved, or the quantities of those drugs. A spokesperson for the Marechaussee was contacted by newswire ANP, but did not provide further details.

The Public Prosecution Service in Arnhem will oversee the ongoing investigation.