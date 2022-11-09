Customs officers intercepted a massive batch of cocaine at the port of Rotterdam over the weekend. The 2,814 kilograms of narcotics had a street value of over 210 million euros, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

The drugs were hidden among a load of frozen squid in a container from Ecuador. The squid shipment was destined for a company in Noord-Holland. The OM said it does not believe the Dutch company was involved in drug trafficking.

The drugs were removed and have been destroyed. The HARC team, a collaboration between the seaport police, Customs, the Tax Authority’s investigative department FIOD, and the OM, is investigating.