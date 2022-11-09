Police in Spain arrested the parents of a child who was left alone in a hotel room while the adults ran off to dinner. The Dutch couple left the baby in their Malaga hotel, then left the property to go to the city center, police alleged to newspaper El Debate.

It happened at the H10 Croma hotel, a few streets away from the historic center neighborhood. Another person in the hotel spotted one of the parents leaving the boy in their room, and then departing the building. That person then contacted the police.

Officers responding to the report found the baby boy alone in the room. The parents left a baby monitor in the room to keep watch over the child, El Mundo reported over the weekend. They eventually took the parents into custody.

Police accused the adults of abandoning a minor, police sources told local media.