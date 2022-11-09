Cycling union Fietsersbond is very concerned about the increasing popularity of electric fatbikes. According to the union, it’s easy to upgrade these thick-wheeled e-bikes with performance-enhancing kits so that they ride just as fast as cars. And they’re quiet, making them more dangerous to other cyclists on the roads, Ester van Garderen of the Fietersbond said to the Telegraaf.

According to the newspaper, electric fatbikes have skyrocketed in popularity since the Netherlands made helmets mandatory for scooter riders.

A readily-available, illegal throttle lever can increase a fatbike’s maximum speed from 25 kilometers per hour to 50 km/h, according to the union. “They drive very fast,” Van Garderen said. “And you don’t hear them coming because of the electric drive.”

The Fietersbond receives many complaints from concerned road users. “And rightly so, because don’t forget that about 600 people die in traffic every year. People aged 60 and older hardly dare to use the bicycle path anymore,” Van Garderen said.

According to the newspaper, the danger of these enhanced electric fatbikes is reflected in the number of accidents. Figures from VeiligheidNL showed that the number of teenagers between 12 and 17 who suffered severe injuries in a bike accident increased from 4 to 22 percent in the past four years. Fatbikes are particularly popular among teens, the newspaper wrote.