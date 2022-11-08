Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to the public to boycott 50 different companies and brands which he said were still active in Russia at the beginning of the month. The list include several of the largest companies in the Netherlands, including electronics and technology giant Philips, multinational food producer Unilever, and the financial firms Aegon, and ING.

Ukraine was ramping up the public pressure nearly ten months after Russia intensified its invasion of the country. "International companies which remain working in Russia are directly funding Russian war crimes and genocide of Ukrainians," Kuleba said.

"I reiterate my call on their customers and partners to boycott these brands until they stop making blood profits and pull out of Russia."

The list also includes many medical companies, like Pfizer, Bayer, Novartis, Abbott, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, GSK, Roche, and Lilly. There were also several food companies included as well, such as Nabisco, KraftHeinz, and Nestle.

The list also named commodities trader Glencore, energy firm Engie, and aircraft manufacturer Airbus.