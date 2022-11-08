The Netherlands currently has 291 million kilograms of microplastics on the ground, in the soil, and in the water. If nothing is done about it, that will increase to 1,031 million kilograms in 2050, research institute TNO said in a new report. Car tires, packaging, agricultural film, and textiles are the main source of microplastics in the Netherlands, NOS reports.

Microplastics are tiny parts of plastic, smaller than 5 millimeters. They are released during the wear and tear of plastic or synthetic rubber products. Because the world used exponentially more plastic in recent decades, microplastics can now “really be found everywhere,” TNO said.

Car tires wear up to 20 percent in their lifespan, leaving many rubber microplastics next to the roads. A large part remains on the verge and never decomposes. Plastic packaging and agricultural film are often not cleaned up properly or recycled.

Clothes and textiles are also a major problem, as the Plastic Soup Foundation recently also pointed out. During use and washing, textiles wear out and release microplastics into the air and surface water. That also applies to clothing marketed as more sustainable because they’re made from recycled polyester and imitation leather, for example.

According to TNO, it is possible to reduce the spread of microplastics significantly. Even with increasing plastic use, the Netherlands should be able to achieve a 37 percent reduction by 2030 and a 70 percent reduction by 2050. But that “necessitates cross-border cooperation,” the institute said.

TNO proposed banning single-use plastic products, extending the deposit system for cans and bottles, using innovative materials, and improving recycling methods. Stopping the use and production of plastic entirely is unrealistic, TNO said. There are no good sustainable alternatives. “Plastic has demonstrable added value for society. Plastic packaging extends the shelf life of products, and the limited weight results in fuel savings in transport.”

“It’s fantastic stuff, but we have to learn to deal with its dark side,” a TNO spokesperson said to NOS.