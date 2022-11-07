A new marketing campaign launched on Monday to try to convince parents that not to drink in front of their children due to the chance children will copy their behavior. The alcohol alliance AAN, a coalition of health organizations trying to fight against problematic use of alcohol, launched the new campaign on Monday.

The organization said that nearly half of schoolchildren between 12 and 16 years of age have tried alcohol before. AAN said that was partly due to the parents.

AAN pointed to new findings from a Radboud University study of 500 parents with an average age of 39, from all municipalities and education levels, conducted last month. Around 40 percent of the parents admitted to having recently had a drink in front of their child or their children.

Some 68% of them admitted that they know their children may copy their behavior, including when it comes to alcohol usage.

AAN said that regional and local organizations all across the country are joining the campaign. It is called, “Zie drinken doe drinken,” with a slogan suggesting that when someone sees someone take a drink, they may do the same.