The fixtures for the next round of the UEFA Europa League were drawn on Monday. Ajax was drawn against Bundesliga side Union Berlin while PSV will face Sevilla from Spain.

Ajax, who finished third in their Champions League group, could only be drawn to face one of the teams who finished second in their Europa League group in this in-between round. PSV could only be drawn against a team that finished third in their Champions League group and has dropped down. Feyenoord finished on top of their group, so they will not be playing this round and will join one round later.

This will be the first time that Ajax faces Union Berlin. The side sits third in the German league as they continue to exceed expectations under manager Urs Fischer. They finished behind Union Saint Gilloise in Group D of this season's Europa League.

PSV will be facing a more experienced side in Sevilla. The side from Andalusia in Spain has won the Europa League on six occasions, with all of those victories coming in the last 15 years. Led by the Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli, who recently returned for his second stint in charge of the side, they finished third in their Champions League group. Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund advanced at the expense of Sevilla.

The fixture will be especially interesting for Luuk de Jong, who played 69 matches for Sevilla, scoring ten goals from 2019 to last summer when he rejoined PSV.

Ajax will be playing their home fixture first on the 16th of February. PSV will be traveling to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla that evening, with both sides playing the return fixture a week later on the 23rd.