PSV beat Ajax in Amsterdam for the second time this season to take the top spot in the Eredivisie. Luuk de Jong and Erick Gutierrez scored the goals for Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side in a heated affair.

Alfred Schreuder made a surprising decision with the lineup as he dropped the experienced Daley Blind for Devyne Rensch. Rensch usually plays as a right-back but is now chosen to play left-back. Schreuder explained before the fixture that he did this due to Rensch being faster than Blind.

PSV took the lead after 22 minutes. Again it was the same combination that PSV fans will hope to see more of this season. Cody Gakpo crossed it, and Luuk de Jong got in front of Calvin Bassey to slide home. De Jong became the first PSV player to score for four games in a row against Ajax with the goal.

The first half was an aggressive affair with one major bust up coming midway through the first half but low on chances. Ajax should have leveled just before the break as Mohamed Kudus struck the post. Edson Alvarez headed down a corner to Kudus, but the Ghanian’s shot cannoned off the post when it really should have been converted.

PSV made it two after 49 minutes. The Ajax defence headed a corner out before Veerman headed it back into the box. Luuk de Jong was too strong for Edson Alvarez, but his attempt was deflected right into the path of Erick Gutierrez, who hit it into the empty net.

Shortly after, Walter Benitez was forced to make his best save of the match when Alvarez curled one from a distance into the far corner. PSV’s keeper was able to knock it wide for a corner.

PSV thought they were given a penalty after 59 minutes when Rensch tackled Xavi Simons. Referee Danny Makkelie gave the penalty initially before being advised to check the monitor for a replay. Makkelie did so and then reverted his decision.

Anwar El Ghazi nearly hurt his old side after coming on to boos and whistles from the Ajax supporters. The 27-year-old winger’s free-kick cannoned back off the crossbar.

The KNVB cup holders did not take advantage of the space Ajax left in the defence and were ultimately punished. A Steven Berghuis cross was volleyed home by Lorenzo Lucca, who scored his first goal for the club.

PSV held on for a massive victory before a brawl erupted at the full-time whistle. PSV defender Andre Ramalho roared in the face of Alvarez, which caused a furious reaction from the Ajax players. It took a few minutes to get all the players off the pitch as the fighting and arguing continued. PSV is now two points clear of Ajax at the top of the table.