None of the over 200 people who were arrested on Saturday during the climate demonstrations at Schiphol-Oost are still in custody. The detained protesters were released just before midnight on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the Marechaussee.

Around 400 Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion activists were involved in the demonstration on Saturday, the spokesperson said. They are suspected of entering prohibited areas and destroying fencing, among other things. Possible damage to private jets is also being investigated. "Who exactly did what is part of the investigation," the spokesperson said.

The Marechaussee has been busy with the registration and identification of those involved, the spokesperson said. "That was not always easy. Some had glue on their fingers, which made it difficult to make fingerprints."

Among the approximately 400 activists, according to the spokesperson, there were people who chose to leave when given the opportunity. They were not arrested.

"I heard an activist say that he still had to work that evening," says the spokesperson. The people who were eventually detained chose to stay, but the spokesperson could not say exactly how many people these were –– just that it was over 200.

The activists blocked business and private aircraft from takeoff at Schiphol-Oost on Saturday afternoon after sawing through a fence with a grinder. Some of the activists chained themselves to vehicles, while others cycled around on the platform. The Marechaussee said they were surprised by the action.