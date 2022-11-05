Over 100 climate activists protesting at Schiphol on Saturday broke onto the runway to block private jets from taking off. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee has arrested hundreds of the protesters, according to the ANP. More arrests are not ruled out.

The activists are from Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion, according to Extinction Rebellion on Twitter. A spokesperson said the goal is not to allow any of the jets to take off, according to De Telegraaf.

Activists from several different groups demonstrated at the airport on Saturday to call attention to the environmental impacts of the aviation industry, according to the AD. Their signs included slogans like "Hey Schiphol Group, how do you pass on our earth?" and "stop polluting."

Environmental and political organizations like GroenLinks, Milieudefensie, FossielvrijNL and the Party for the Animals have speakers at the event, which began on Saturday morning. Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace held a separate demonstration at the airport, according to the AD.

The speakers mentioned the emissions and pollution for which Schiphol is responsible. “For years, aviation has held out promises to us. Promises about less emissions, less noise, less pollution. But meanwhile, Schiphol has grown," a speaker from Party for the Animals said, according to the AD.

Schiphol previously warned travelers via Twitter about the protesters at the airport, advising that travelers check the airport's app regularly for updates.