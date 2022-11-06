The Ministry of Health is investing 670 million euros through 2026 to improve preparedness for new pandemics, because the approach to the coronavirus pandemic was not sufficient. The Cabinet agreed to this on Friday, Health Minister Ernst Kuipers wrote in a letter to the Tweede Kamer.

Of that money, a total of 74 million euros will go to the GGD public health branches over the next two years. This is intended in part for training and improving the expertise of GGD staff. "In this way, the quality and professionalism of the infectious disease control employees is maintained," Kuipers said.

Over the next three years, a total of 48 million euros will be earmarked for better IT systems, information provision, and data sharing between parties that are directly involved in the prevention and control of a pandemic, such as the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), the GGDs and the organization that manages them, GGD GHOR. Nederland.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, it quickly became clear that the existing information provision is not well equipped for pandemic control," explained Kuipers.

An extra 9 million will be made available next year for the establishment of a National Infection Control Functionality (LFI). That amount is added once to the annual budgetary amount of 10 million euros also for this purpose. The LFI must take on a coordinating role from mid-2023, in the event of an ongoing or new pandemic. "For example, in times of crisis, decisive management can be conducted, with more central management by the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport," the health minister said.

Continuing efforts are also being made regarding the ability of the healthcare system to scale up in the event of a new crisis. For example, additional doctors can be trained in infectious disease control and investments can be made to boost the knowledge and training of healthcare personnel.

Attention is also paid to having sufficient medical products available during a crisis. At the start of the coronavirus crisis, there was a shortage of face masks and aprons for healthcare staff, among other protective gear. This requires cooperation both nationally and internationally.

The ministry made these plans after various critical investigations and advice from the Dutch Safety Board, the Scientific Council for Government Policy, and other organizations. The Ministry of Health has learned lessons from these studies, Kuipers wrote.