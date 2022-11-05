Twitter laid off hundreds of employees across the company on Friday under its new owner Elon Musk. The firings included several people who worked in the Netherlands, according to former employees on Twitter.

A majority of employees affected by the mass layoffs were notified via email. Some say they realized they no longer worked for the company when they were unable to log into their work accounts.

Well I guess that’s that? Woke up to my phone being logged out of everything. What a way to end all this. Nothing but love for my colleague. This has truly been a spectacular place to work, even amidst all the chaos. ❤️ — Thomas 🌞 (@offinga) November 4, 2022

The 50 percent cut in Twitter's workforce is part of Musk's announced plan for the company. His other policies include scrapping remote work and introducing an $8-per-month fee for verification badges, according to Forbes.

According to RTL Nieuws, Twitter had an office in Utrecht and has not responded to questions about the number of layoffs in the Netherlands. Any layoffs in the Netherlands would need to comply with European labor laws. Former workers have already filed a class-action lawsuit in San Francisco, saying they were not given proper notice under federal and California law, according to MSNBC.

As of today, it seems I’m no longer employed by the bird app. Such a sad moment. I will miss everything and everybody. Grateful to have worked with so many amazing people. Wishing you all the best🫡 #LoveWhereYouWorked — Richard Venneman (@richardvenneman) November 4, 2022

Many advertisers are fleeing the social media platform after the tech billionaire's takeover of Twitter. These companies include United Airlines, Pfizer, Volkswagen and civil rights groups. Musk tweeted that the social media platform had seen a "massive drop in revenue" and has blamed "activist groups pressuring advertisers." It is still unclear if any Dutch companies have pulled their ads on the platform.