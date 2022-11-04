The Dutch football association KNVB will internally discuss the letter that the global federation FIFA sent to the 32 countries participating in the World Cup this week. FIFA called on the participants to focus on football at the World Cup in Qatar and not to participate in “ideological and political battles that exist in the world.” A spokesperson for the KNVB confirmed that it received the letter.

FIFA seems to be referring to some countries’ open criticism of human rights violations and working conditions in Qatar. There are also calls not to allow Iran to participate in the tournament due to the Iranian police’s brutality against people demonstrating for women’s rights, among other things. Among those calling for Iran’s ban are top athletes and former top athletes from Iran itself. The president of the Football Association of Ukraine also called for Iran to be banned from the World Cup because the country allegedly supplies weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

The Australian football players published a video last month in which they called on Qatar to do more for migrant workers and the LGBTQIA+ community in the country. The KNVB, other European Countries, Amnesty International, and labor organizations have been trying for some time to ensure sustainable changes in Qatar. At the start of the World Cup qualifiers, the Oranje players entered the field in black shirts with the text “Football supports change.” The KNVB has also set up the OneLove campaign, which stands for connection and against all forms of discrimination. Captains of eight countries will wear the OneLove armband at the world cup.

National coach Louis van Gaal said early this year that he found it “ridiculous” that the World Cup is being held in Qatar. “It's about money, commercial interest. That matters at FIFA,” Van Gaal said. “I can say that directly in Qatar, but that does not help the world get rid of this problem.”

The World Cup starts on November 20.