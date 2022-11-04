Amsterdam will host World Pride in 2026 under the theme of “Unity,” Pride Amsterdam and InterPride announced on Friday. It’s the first time in history that World Pride will happen in Amsterdam.

“25 years after the liberalization of civil marriage, Amsterdam will once again be the center of the world in 2026,” Pride Amsterdam said on social media. “The occasion is the silver anniversary of the opening of civil marriage to same-sex couples. This opening

triggered a positive wave that now makes it possible to marry in 29 countries.”

According to Pride Amsterdam, the theme of unity stands for “the bond one enters into as a couple. But it also stands for the bond we should build within our LGBTI+ community. A bond that says you will always be there for each other, in good times and bad, in prosperity and adversity, in sickness and in health, to love and to care, and that we are only free when we can all be ourselves.”

World Pride Amsterdam will take place from 26 July to 8 August 2026 and include various events, including Canal Pride, the Pride March, the WorldPride Conference, and a Human Rights Conference.

Amsterdam ran against the United States city of Orlando for the privilege of hosting World Pride 2026. The cities presented their plans at the InterPride conference. The over 400 InterPride members voted on the plans over the past few days, and Amsterdam won with 59 percent of the votes.

World Pride was first celebrated in Rome in 2000 and has been held every two to three years since 2012. It is the biggest LGBTQIA+ event in the world. The 2019 edition in New York attracted over 4 million people.