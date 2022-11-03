Train operator Thalys will be cancelling several trains on its routes connecting the cities of Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris. Most of the cancellations were announced on Thursday, and regard trains scheduled from Friday through Monday. A total of 26 trains were scrapped, and an additional train had its departure point changed.

Nineteen of the cancelled trains are "due to material problems," Thalys said. It concerns trains departing or arriving at either of the three cities. A spokesperson told newswire ANP that it concerns an insufficient number of complete trains available.

Another six trains were cancelled because of "track works on the NS rail network" on Saturday and Sunday, Thalys said on their website. The departure of one more train was moved from Paris to Brussels, but will still continue to Amsterdam.

In total, over 4,300 passengers will be affected, a spokesperson told ANP. They will be given a chance to get a refund, or rebook their trip at no additional charge by contacting the company that sold the ticket.

Seven trains were cancelled on Friday, two on Saturday, four on Sunday, and the rest on Monday. The train with a new departure point leaves from Brussels on Sunday morning.