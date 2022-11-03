PSV finished second in their Europa League group. Despite beating Bodo/Glimt away in Norway, the Eindhoven side finished behind Arsenal, who beat FC Zurich 1-0 in London. An own goal by Alfons Sampstedt and a goal from Johan Bakayoko gave PSV the win.

Ruud van Nistelrooij named a heavily rotated team for the fixture, as PSV was already assured of a knockout spot. Joel Drommel was given a chance to show his qualities in goal with the first-choice keeper, Walter Benitez, on the bench.

Bakayoko could have scored early on in the match. The young winger found himself one-on-one with Bodo/Glimt keeper Nikita Khalkin, but the goalie saved.

PSV took the lead 10 minutes before halftime. A header by Luuk de Jong seemed to be headed in by Ki-Jana Hoever, but upon seeing the replay, it was Bodo/Glimt defender Alfons Sampstedt who got the final touch scoring an own goal.

Van Nistelrooij’s side doubled their lead after 52 minutes. Johan Bakayoko finished off a brilliant counter after an excellent build-up play by Anwar El Ghazi.

Bodo/Glimt started to pressure PSV with backing from their support, but their goal came too late for the Norwegians. Substitute Nino Zugelj scored in the third minute of injury time.

PSV will play against a side who have dropped down from the Champions League in the next round. The KNVB Cup holders will find out which opponent it will be on Monday when the draw is made.