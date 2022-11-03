

Feyenoord took a shock victory over Lazio to top their Europa League group and progress to the next round. The Rotterdam club was bottom at halftime in De Kuip before a Santiago Gimenez winner in the second half turned the whole group on its head.

Feyenoord knew before the game that it was not in their hands anymore. Manager Arne Slot claimed that Feyenoord just needed to focus on beating Lazio. The Rotterdammers knew that finishing third would mean Conference League football next season. He named Igor Paixao in his line up giving the Winger his first start for the club.

Feyenoord had their first chance within a minute. Lazio defender Patric slipped on the ball for Danilo to pick it up, but the Brazilian did not make good contact with his shot sending the ball wide.

Lazio got their first chance after two mistakes by the Feyenoord center-backs gave Felipe Andersen a lot of space to run into. He played the ball to Castelleri, whose shot went wide of the goal.

The news came through that FC Midtjylland was leading Sturm Graz in the other match of this group, meaning that at halftime, Feyenoord was bottom of the group, indicating they would be knocked out of all European football.

Anderson got in behind the Feyenoord defence, and again it was due to a Feyenoord mistake. This time Javairo Dilrosun sent the Brazilian through with a wayward pass, but Bijlow was able to save from the Winger.

Feyenoord broke the deadlock after 64 minutes. Santiago Gimenez scored his third goal in two matches against Lazio. After receiving the ball, the Mexican was helped by goalkeeper Ivan Provedel getting hit by his own teammate and going down. Gimenez was then able to knock the ball into the empty net. The goal was checked by VAR official Sebastien Dankert and was then given.

Orkun Kokcü hit the post after 71 minutes with one of his trademark long-range efforts. Lazio was toothless throughout the match, and despite putting in more crosses in desperation near the end, the Romans could not trouble Feyenoord.

The frustration reached a boiling point for Substitute Luka Romero, who was sent off with two bookings within a minute. After getting booked for complaining to the referee, the Winger kicked the ball away 30 seconds later, receiving his second yellow and topping off a disastrous night for Lazio.

It is a fantastic achievement for Arne Slot and his men knocking out a team who were much better odds in Lazio. The Rotterdam club will await the knockout stage draw on Monday to discover their next opponents in this season's Europa League. Lazio will be playing in the Conference League.