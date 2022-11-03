Coalition parties VVD and CDA and opposition party Volt are critical of Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company Twitter. They worry about whether it will remain possible to hold the social media platform to the law, they said during a debate in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament. The PVV applauds that Twitter users can say more under Musk, even if it's on the edge.

Elon Musk announced shortly after the acquisition that the “bird has been released.” The American entrepreneur behind Tesla said that he wants to make Twitter a bastion of freedom of expression and also wants to give space to controversial opinions.

“Do we find it acceptable that a billionaire buys a social media platform, then decides who can be active and what is acceptable to post?” Henri Bontenbal of the CDA wondered aloud. He thinks it's hard to regulate a digital platform that’s so large that users and advertisers can’t get around it.

“To a certain extent, I don’t really care who owns Twitter, said Queeny Rajkowski of the VVD. “In the Netherlands, we have established what is allowed and what is not, and you have to stick to that, period.” But Musk’s statements gave the impression that he will determine the limits himself, she said.

According to Marieke Koekkoek of Volt, Musk’s first plans “do not promise much good” for freedom of information. “In particular, the announcement that musk is committed to absolute freedom of expression is dangerous and not in line with our European values.”

Danai van Weerdenburg of the PVV called Koekoek’s words “shocking.” She defended Musk, “who said he wanted to restore freedom of expression because the balance was off.” She believes that people should be able to go far in expressing their opinion, as long as fundamental rights are respected and, for example, no incitement to violence is made.”

In recent years, the EU has been pushing for stricter action on social media, for example, when it comes to spreading false information. “In Europe, the bird will fly according to our rules,” European Commissioner Thierry Breton responded to Musk’s plans. Later the entrepreneur also announced he would comply with European rules.