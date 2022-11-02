Refugee children in the Greek capital of Athens begged King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima to speak with them about their plight. "We are living in hell," 17-year-old Ivan from Iraq told newswire ANP on Tuesday afternoon.

The royal couple visited a concert by Connect by Music, an initiative that helps traumatized refugees with their integration. The children from Afghanistan, Iraq, Palestine, and elsewhere played guitar and sang for the Dutch royal couple. The concert was pleasant, but afterwards the atmosphere quickly changed and the children begged the royal couple for a conversation so that they could share their problems.

The children clung to the queen, who looked at her husband clearly distressed and somewhat desperate. He had to answer that unfortunately there was no time for that.

Ivan has been living with her parents and sisters in a refugee camp for five years. She, and all the children around her, are terrified of being sent back to their homeland. "It's like we scream and nobody hears us," said the 17-year-old girl. The children wept and comforted each other, all fearful of the uncertain future. "We are terribly afraid."

After the event, Queen Máxima immediately went to the Dutch ambassador in Greece, Susanna Terstal, to discuss the event. The queen approached Terstal and spoke about the need for a conversation. The king then said that a meeting will happen later. The Dutch state secretary for migration issues, Eric van der Burg, was also present. Afterwards, he approached the children to talk with them.

Terstal said she will contact Ivan to find out what her story is. She will then report back to Queen Máxima.

The Dutch refugee foundation, Stichting Vluchteling, has announced that it is proud of the children who caught the attention of the Dutch royal couple. "Great admiration for those children, they show their despair, contrary to protocol," said Tineke Ceelen to ANP.

"It is good that the king and queen have now experienced for themselves how deep the misery of the refugees in Greece is."