Twelve Dutch women were picked up in Syria and will be transported to the Netherlands where they will be taken into custody for crimes related to terrorism offenses, the Dutch Cabinet confirmed on Tuesday. Their 28 children were also collected, and will be taken to the country.

“The women will be arrested after arrival in the Netherlands and will be tried,” wrote Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius in a letter to the Tweede Kamer co-signed by Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra. Child protection services will take custody of the children.

The Cabinet said it made the decision to comply with a court order. The ministers noted a Rotterdam District Court Ruling from May that ordered the criminal suspects either be repatriated within four months, or that clear plans be made to bring them to the Netherlands.

The court ruling had noted that 29 children were involved. It was not immediately clear why the Cabinet confirmed that it was picking up 28 children in Syria instead.

Additionally, the ministers wrote that they were complying with a motion adopted by the Tweede Kamer that called for the Cabinet to “make maximum efforts to ensure that departed terrorist suspects do not escape their punishment.” The motion was crafted by Hanneke van der Werf from D66 and Marieke Koekkoek from VOLT.