NS again announced cuts to its train timetable due to staff shortages. From November 7, fewer trains will run on various routes.

“Of course, we would have preferred not to do this,” NS said on its website. But the current staff levels mean that running fewer trains is the only way to offer a predictable timetable and give NS employees some breathing room.

“However, it can still happen that trains get canceled at the last minute because the shortage of personnel is greater than expected,” NS warned, urging travelers to check the travel planner shortly before departure.

The changes to the timetable also mean that trains will be more crowded than usual. Travelers may also need to change trains more often.