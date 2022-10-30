The police arrested two suspects in Amsterdam on Saturday because of an explosion early Saturday morning in Antwerp, according to Belgian media. According to the media, it is an attack on the wrong house. It is not yet clear whether the arrested persons are Dutch.

At 6:00 a.m. there was an explosion in the Pieter Van Passenstraat in the Wilrijk district, near the home of a 90-year-old woman. No one was injured, but the house sustained significant damage.

The Belgian Public Prosecution Service assumes that the perpetrators made a mistake in the house and did not target this woman. "It soon became clear that the 90-year-old lady had no ties to the drug environment," a spokesperson told the Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad.

“She is the friendliest and most innocent resident on the whole street. This must be a mistake," a local resident told Nieuwsblad.

The police in Amsterdam cannot confirm that two people have been arrested in the capital. The public prosecutor's office in Antwerp could not be reached for comment.

"The investigating judge has asked for a surrender to our country," said the Belgian public prosecutor in the media. It is still unclear if and when that will happen.