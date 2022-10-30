Anyone who is in trouble this winter due to rising inflation or is concerned about high energy bills can turn to the Salvation Army. The aid organization will extend the opening hours of more than a hundred community center rooms from Nov. 1. The Salvation Army wants to offer "warm places" to people who are forced to turn off the stove because otherwise they can no longer pay the energy bill.

"Many people will not notice anything about the announced support packages until early next year," says the chairman of the Salvation Army Harm Slomp. "That's why we think it's necessary to open our doors extra now, so that nobody has to be left out in the cold this winter." According to the organization, people can work, meet each other, do homework or play games in the community center rooms.

The Salvation Army calls on other social organizations and agencies to also offer a warm space. Churches in Amsterdam have already responded to this. Several libraries have also joined the initiative. "We hope that this way as many different warm rooms as possible will become available," Slomp said.

People can search for a room nearby on warmkamers.nl. Organizations can also go there to register for this promotion. Due to the extended opening hours, the Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers.