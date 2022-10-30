People across the Netherlands may wake up feeling more well-rested on Sunday as a result of daylight savings time ending overnight. At 3 a.m. on Sunday, an extra hour was officially gained as the Netherlands and other countries in the European Union switched to "winter time."

The additional hour means that mornings will become lighter, while it will get darker earlier in the evenings. Originally implemented as a way to make the most use of sunlight in the winter, daylight savings time has been called into question in recent years in the Netherlands and across the EU.

However, daylight savings time remains for now in the Netherlands. Therefore, in order to avoid confusion, all analog clocks should be set back an hour.