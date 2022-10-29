The municipality of Purmerend has launched an investigation into "possible abuses" at a refugee reception location at Baanstee-Noord. Residents and former employees told the Noordhollands Dagblad that people at the site had experienced discrimination, threats and abuses of power, as well as corruption.

The refugee camp currently houses 225 people and opened on Oct. 5, according to Noordhollands Dagblad. In addition to the allegations of corruption, there have been reports of water leaks and other unsatisfactory conditions at the location since its opening.

The investigation will be conducted independently in cooperation with Zaanstreek-Waterland Safety Region, according to Noordhollands Dagblad. Purmerend Mayor Ellen van Selm informed the municipal councils of Purmerend and Edam-Volendam about the newspaper's unfinished investigation by letter.

“With the letter we have so far only expressed the intention for such an investigation. We don't know how yet. An external party will be approached for that," said a spokesperson.

In her letter, Van Selm said the allegations would have a "major impact on society, the hired staff and their own municipality" if found to be true.