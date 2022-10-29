Investors have again become gloomier about the economy and a majority therefore expect a recession, ING reports in its monthly Investor Barometer. In addition to the economy, the participating investors are also more negative about the decrease in value in their investment portfolios now and in the future, as well as their own future financial situations.

The Investor Barometer came in at 56 points, where everything below 100 is negative –– the lowest level ever. Just over half of the investors now think that the Netherlands will end up in a recession that will affect at least part of the country. More than a quarter predict a severe recession that will affect everyone.

Forty-eight percent of investors saw the value of their portfolio fall in the past month and the majority think the AEX will fall further in the next three months. In January 2023, the main indicator of the stock exchange in Amsterdam will reach a position of 629 points, according to the investors.

The geopolitical situation has a major impact on the stock market, according to 40 percent of the surveyed investors. Inflation is cited as the most important influence by 23 percent and the role of the global economy is a major influence for 19 percent. Investors are also unhappy with the government's socio-economic policy. It received a score of 4.8.