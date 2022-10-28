The Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) is warning Dutch organizations that Russia is trying to obtain technology and parts needed for its war in Ukraine through front companies. This can include microchips and aircraft parts, confirmed a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense following an interview on the subject that MIVD head Jan Swillens gave to the Financieele Dagblad.

Because of international sanctions, Russia is having difficulty obtaining the technology and parts it desperately needs for the fight in Ukraine. That is why the country's secret services are trying to achieve this by setting up companies to make purchases from Dutch firms without making their intentions known. These are then smuggled to Russia and used there for military purposes.

Russia is particularly interested in products that can be used for both civilian and military use, such as vehicle parts, communication equipment and maritime technology. The Defense spokesperson said there are signs that Russia is also after aircraft parts. International sanctions have put the brakes on delivery of parts to the country, which means many airplanes have remained on the ground. Parts are now being stripped from aircraft that remain in the hangars to allow other airplanes to take off.

The Dutch industry has been alert to Russian interests for some time, but their focus in this area sharpened after the invasion of Crimea in 2014. It has intensified further since Moscow ordered a further invasion into Ukraine in February.

"The tougher the sanctions are, the harder it becomes for the Russian secret services, and the more inventive they have to become to circumvent sanctions," said the Defense spokesperson. That is why it is "difficult" for entrepreneurs to realize that they are indirectly doing business with Russia, he said.

Still, he says it helps if they are vigilant. Entrepreneurs who suspect that they are dealing with a front can report it to the Ondernemersloket Sancties Rusland, a contact point set up by the Dutch government to allow businesses to ask questions about how sanctions against Russia affect them.